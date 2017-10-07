TRAGEDY: Family pays tribute to life of much-loved man

THE phone calls and messages started coming in the hours following the loss of their beloved son, brother, partner and father.



Not just the usual messages of sorrow and condolence, but people who wanted to reach out and share the story of what Bradley Davis had done for them with his grieving family.



From the young people he had mentored and helped through his work to friends and neighbours to whom he had lent a hand and an ear during tough times, the stories provided a balm during the darkest time in the lives of the Davis family.



Bradley lost his life in a crash at Miriam Vale on Monday morning while returning home to Hervey Bay from Rockhampton, where he had been helping youths find the right path.



His father Bob, founder of Susan River's Hard Yakka bootcamp, shared his memories of the 39-year-old, who he said was not just his son but his mate.



A father of three, Bradley was devoted to his partner Bianca and their three children, Baillee, Maddison and Jaxon.



Bob said Bradley had always wanted a loyal partner and a close relationship with his in-laws and he had found that in Bianca and her family.

Brad Davis and his partner Bianca.





"He was very much a family man," Bob said.



Bradley would let his children paint his fingernails and toenails and thought nothing of going down town after their handiwork was done.



In the past few days, Bob has heard from several of the young people Bradley was working with.



The young man who was the last to see Bradley before he began his trip home to the Bay has called and told the family he wants to be at the funeral.



A 16 year old girl told the family that Bradley had helped her through a difficult time in her life.



"He was prepared to help anybody," Bob said.



"He was a character."



Despite his willingness to help others, Bradley wasn't as willing to talk about what he did for other people.



"He never really spoke of that," Bob said.



"He didn't need to boast about it."

Brad Davis at the conclusion of another Operation Hard Yakka bootcamp.



Bob said while he was aware of the many good deeds his son had done, he had been told a lot more about his generosity of spirit since his son passed away.



"He did what he could to help other people.



"He put everyone else first."



Bob said he was proud of the legacy his son had left behind and the lives he had changed.



"He definitely will live on in many people's lives."



Bob said his son's kindness would also live on through his beloved children.



Bradley and his younger brother Matthew grew up in Bundaberg and then the Fraser Coast.



Tight-knit, the two played cricket and rugby league together.



"He was my best mate," Matthew said.



"We were always doing things together. Always side by side."



Matthew said that had carried through into their adult lives.



With both starting families of their own, Bradley was best man at Matthew's wedding.



"I saw him grow into the great man that he is," he said.



"It's obviously a devastating time.



"It's been a pleasure to have him by my side and see our families grow up."



Matthew said the massive support shown by the community was helping the family cope with their loss.



Bradley's funeral will be held in Hervey Bay on Wednesday from 10am, with the service to take place at J Kirk and Sons on Urraween Rd.



Bob is hoping everyone whose lives were touched by Bradley will come along to say farewell.



"We're going to celebrate his life and what he's done."



A Go Fund Me page has been set up to provide support for Bradley's family.



More than $8000 has been raised so far, with a goal of $15,000.



Bob said the family was blown away by the support, adding that the money would be used to make sure Bradley's children have everything they need.

