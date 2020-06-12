Maryborough teen, boyfriend killed after driving lesson

Chloe McArthur, 17, from Maryborough who was killed in a crash with a truck near Torbanlea.

THE victims of a Torbanlea crash have been confirmed as a teenage girl and her boyfriend, on their way home from a driving lesson.

Chloe McArthur, 17, had just finished logging night hours on the Bruce Highway when her 21-year-old boyfriend Connor Andersen took over and started driving the pair back to Maryborough.

Tragedy struck when their sedan collided with a truck, about 1.45am this morning.

Both Chloe and Connor died at the scene.

Chloe's grandmother Janet McArthur said the Maryborough State High School student's determination to get her licence was indicative of her approach to life.

She said her granddaughter was well mannered, kind and always ready to help out at home.

Chloe was committed to her Year 12 studies and had her sights set on a career as a beautician, Janet said.

Chloe McArthur, 17, from Maryborough who died in a crash with a truck on the Bruce Highway near Torbanlea. Facebook

"She never got into mischief," Janet said.

"She'd been working at McDonald's and always took extra shifts when she could."

Chloe had been living with her grandmother in Maryborough.

Janet said when she went to bed about 11pm last night, Chloe was in her room.

She said Chloe went for a drive with Connor out towards Torbanlea, in an effort to increase her night driving experience.

Janet said Chloe and Connor regularly did this after Connor finished shifts at work.

Chloe would drive out there and Connor would drive back home.

Messages of mourning have been posted on Connor's Facebook page.

Tiarna McLaren wrote a tribute, saying the 21-year-old Aldridge State High School alumnus would be dearly missed.

"Rest in peace (and have fun up there)," she wrote.

Cameron Best also posted on his page.

"I hope you're having fun chopping everyone on your bike up in the clouds, until we meet again man," he wrote.

Nick Macdonald said Connor would always be his best mate.

"I can't wait to see you again one day mate," he posted.

Connor Andersen, 21, from Maryborough who died in a crash with a truck on the Bruce Highway near Torbanlea. Facebook

The truck driver was taken to hospital with no physical injuries, a Queensland Police Service statement said.

Investigations into the exact nature of the crash continue but it's understood Connor was trying to turn around at a service station when it happened.

Janet said Chloe's family, including her mum Becky and younger siblings Michael, 15 and Scarlett, almost 3, had been left with a "hole in their hearts".

She will remember her granddaughter as a talented artist who loved drawing and painting.

The Chronicle understands Maryborough State High School students are being offered support at this difficult time.

Scene of a crash that killed Maryborough residents Chloe McArthur, 17 and her boyfriend Connor Andersen, 21. Their sedan collided with a truck on the Bruce Highway several hundred metres south of the Torbanlea Roadhouse. Photo: Alistair Brightman