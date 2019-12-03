Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The family of a drug-addicted teen Quinton Coyne, who tried to steal a woman’s car while her children were in the back, have come to blows with the press outside court.
The family of a drug-addicted teen Quinton Coyne, who tried to steal a woman’s car while her children were in the back, have come to blows with the press outside court.
Crime

Family member comes to blows with media outside court

by ALEXANDRIA UTTING
3rd Dec 2019 8:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE family of a drug-addicted teen who tried to steal a woman's car while her children were in the back have come to blows with the press outside court on Tuesday.

Quinton Coyne, 19, was today sentenced over a 34-hour wild and reckless rampage that happened in January last year, where he tried to steal a vehicle from Sunnybank Hills, which had two children in it, before being arrested in Brookfield.

He today pleaded guilty to a range of offences including entering a dwelling with intent and was sentenced to a head sentence of four years and three months jail but will be eligible for parole next year after time already served.

After the sentence, members of Coyne's family came to blows with news crews who filmed them as they left the court precinct.

car theft court crime drugs quinton coyne

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Painting the town red: The story of our poinciana trees

        premium_icon Painting the town red: The story of our poinciana trees

        Environment IT’S a long way from Madagascar to Bundaberg, but the geographical difference doesn’t seem to bother the flamboyant poinciana tree much at all.

        Veteran freediver tells of being hit by 2m bull shark

        premium_icon Veteran freediver tells of being hit by 2m bull shark

        News Horror moment diving veteran runs into 2m-long bull shark

        Information issued over Buxton and Woodgate fires

        Information issued over Buxton and Woodgate fires

        News Bushfire information for the region this morning

        Man fined for starting fire to ward off mozzies

        premium_icon Man fined for starting fire to ward off mozzies

        Crime Police found the fire after a fire emergency was declared in QLD