Hunt on for P-plater after near miss with pregnant woman

A family is looking for a P-plate driver after a recent car crash.

A FAMILY has had a lucky escape after a P-plate driver almost crashed into their car after making an illegal u-turn directly into their path.

The young driver then directed an obscene gesture at the stunned occupants of the second car before driving off.

Former Bundaberg resident Russell Townsend said he was stunned by the incident, which left he and his mother injured.

Mr Townsend returned to Bundaberg last month to visit his mother and was travelling in his car with his pregnant wife, five-year-old son and mother when the incident happened.

"It was a scary situation," he said.

"My biggest concern was my pregnant wife and protecting my son."

Mr Townsend is urging anyone who saw the incident to contact police.

"If anyone witnessed a red four-wheel drive driven by a green P-Plater on September 1 at about 7.45pm illegally make a u-turn over the middle island on Takalvan St (opposite BP station), could you please contact Bundaberg Police quoting QP1701680956," he said.

Mr Townsend said the car, which was occupied by a driver and two passengers, came from the direction of the BP service station and drove over the traffic island to complete a u-turn before heading towards Childers Rd.

"The car drove directly in front of ours which resulted in evasive action which has caused injury," Mr Townsend said.

"My wife was driving at the time and veered off the road, at this time my mum and I both moved to protect and shield my son and we both became hurt when we were swung against the door."

Mr Townsend said he contacted police who were not able to acquire CCTV footage from the service station in time to verify who the driver was.

"We didn't get a licence plate number either because everything happened so quickly and we were shaken up," he said.

Mr Townsend said not only did the driver of the car raise their middle finger, a passenger "shoved" his torso and head out of the window and laughed at the family.