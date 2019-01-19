Family is where it is at

READY FOR ACTION: Sharon's Logan Eland will compete this weekend at Carina Speedway.

READY FOR ACTION: Sharon's Logan Eland will compete this weekend at Carina Speedway. Shane Jones

MOTORSPORT: Every time Bundaberg's Logan Eland competes he has some special people in the car with him - his family.

Eland is one of 27 juniors entered into junior sedans tonight at Carina Speedway in the first meeting of the year.

The 13-year-old has been racing for just under a year and has impressed, finishing inside the top five in races.

His passion for racing started with his father and his sister who both raced.

"I've always wanted to race,” he said.

"I got too wild in the paddock and ended up getting my VC Commodore on two wheels, so that was when dad offered to help me race.

"It's been pretty good. From my first race I was running 34 seconds around the track.

"Now I'm 23 and 24 seconds.”

But Eland admits he wouldn't be on the track without his family.

His dad (Barry) helps build the car with his mum (Sue-Anne) designing his flags for the team WAKI Racing.

Finally, his sister helped paint the car.

Now he hopes to find success this weekend after what has been a tough few months for the family.

Sue-Anne has been battling two bouts of cancer and also a recent heart attack and has to go in for more surgery this year.

But she is doing okay at the moment.

The team's transport vehicle has also broken down recently, which means the team has been relying on friends to move the car to meeting.

The Elands are also hoping to change the car in the off season to make Logan more competitive.

For now he has to deal with the car he has got, which has just had a fuel pump fixed.

"I'll have to work on my corners at Carina and put more camber on the car (to get faster),” he said.

"It's been a lot better since we've fixed it.”

Eland admitted the best thing about racing was trying to drift around the corners and getting the perfect lap in.

Racing starts at 4.15pm.