Family in shock after three-year-old son drowns

About 6.45pm police found the child in a dam on the property.

A THREE-YEAR-OLD boy has tragically drowned at a dam on his family's property.

The tight-knit community of Mt Perry is in shock following the death of a toddler last night.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said about 5pm yesterday police received a call from family members regarding a missing child from their Mt Perry home.

Police arrived at the Smokers Gully Rd home and began searching for the boy.

About 6.45pm police made the sad discovery.

Police found the child in a dam on the property.

"Unfortunately the child was not able to be resuscitated,” the police spokesman said.

Jim Alouat

Queensland Ambulance Service senior operations supervisor Martin Kelly said paramedics responded with two units from Gin Gin, a critical care unit from Bundaberg and a helicopter carrying a doctor and another critical care team.

Paramedics worked frantically to save the young boy's life but despite valiant efforts were unable to resuscitate him.

"Family and friends were performing CPR and we continued resuscitation techniques for some time,” he said.

"We express our sadness to the family for the passing of the child.”

Police investigations will continue.