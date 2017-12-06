Menu
Family hurt by theft of late parents' caravan

Jenny Turner has had a caravan stolen at the intersection of Peggs Road and Gin Gin Road. Mike Knott BUN061217CARAVAN2
Emma Reid
by

THE thought of selling her late parents' caravan was sad enough, but before Jenny Turner got the chance, it was stolen.

Ms Turner had the 21ft Jayco Starcraft caravan for sale less than two weeks before brazen thieves helped themselves to it.

The caravan belonged to Neville and Lona Stengord and although it was six-years-old, it was in great condition.

Ms Turner said her parents would take her sister, who has Down syndrome, away with them and she would be devastated to know it had now been stolen.

After the death of her parents, the caravan was listed for sale so the money could be split among the five daughters.

"It was my dad's caravan and he passed away five months ago,” she said.

"We are only selling it because five sisters can't share one caravan.

"It was sad enough we had to do that, now it's just devastating.”

It was at the corner of Peggs and Rosedale Rds with a for sale sign on it.

At 8.15am Monday, a passer-by noticed the caravan had been moved from the North Bundaberg location.

It was on a friend of the family's property and was secured with a padlock.

The registration is 715 QUK and it was insured.

"We believe it was taken Monday morning,” she said.

"We are hoping someone saw something or maybe had a dash camera active when they drove passed.

"They must have done it in a hurry because they left the jockey wheel behind.”

It has been reported to the police who are continuing to investigate.

Anyone able to assist can phone Ms Turner on 0402800112 or phone CrimeStoppers 1800333000.

Bundaberg News Mail
