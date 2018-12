A home in Pfitzemaier Street was destroyed by fire overnight.

A FAMILY home was destroyed by fire in the early hours of this morning.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews were called to Pfitzemaier Street at 4am, with the house fully engulfed in flames by this time.

Queensland Police said several adults and children lived at the Norman Gardens home, but no one was injured in the blaze and it is unclear how many people were home at the time.

Police will investigate the cause of the fire.