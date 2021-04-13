Bundy family holidaying in Bay claims big lotto prize

A holiday tradition has paid off for a Bundaberg family spending their vacation in Hervey Bay.

For the past 25 years, whenever the family enjoyed a holiday in Hervey Bay they treated themselves to a lottery ticket - with the latest entry scoring a $200,000 prize.

The Queensland winners scored a Lucky Lotteries Mega Jackpot first prize in draw 1527, drawn on Monday.

Speaking with an official from The Lott, the family of three said they were feeling on top of the world after discovering the winning news.

"We are good, we think," one of the winning women said.

"Tell us it's true? Oh, thank you so much.

"We can't believe it. We are feeling very grateful.

"I checked our ticket online last night and I couldn't believe it when it said we'd won.

"I just kept thinking 'no, it can't be true'.

"We only bought one ticket and it won $200,000 - how crazy is that?

"I called the rest of my family and told them and they said kept saying 'no, no, it must be a scam'.

"We haven't celebrated yet because it hasn't sunk it. We are on holiday at the moment.

"We've been coming here for 25 years, and we always buy a lottery ticket whenever we do. We can't believe we've finally won.

"We will definitely have to have a glass of wine tonight to celebrate."

When asked how they planned to enjoy their unexpected windfall, the jubilant family had the same thing in mind.

"We are all going to use our portion of the prize to renovate our homes," one of the winners stated.

The winning ticket was purchased at Nextra Fraser Gateway Newsagency.

Nextra Fraser Gateway Newsagency owner Ian McKechnie said he was delighted to hear of the win.

"It's fantastic news," he said.

"We are so happy for the winning family and hope they really enjoy their prize.

"We love selling those major prize winning tickets and we can't wait to sell another to one of our customers.

"Good luck to all of our customers, we hope you experience the thrill of a win next."

