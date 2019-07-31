Family heartbroken after tiny pet dog dies in violent attack

A CAIRNS family has been left shattered after their favourite pet dog was violently mauled to death.

Dr Alexandra Te-Loo said her mother was walked her five chihuahua-cross poodles along Canecutter Rd, as she had done many times before, when the group was ambushed by two large and aggressive dogs.

"Two big dogs came running out. They are only tiny dogs but mum had a few of them," Dr Te-Loo said.

"She was trying to hang on to them and stop the other dogs from attacking them.

"Three ended up taking off and she still had a hold of Frank and mum was trying to get them off him but couldn't."

Sadly, Frank died at the scene of the attack.

Frank the chihuahua poodle cross was the favourite pup in the litter.

A frantic search ensued for the other three dogs, one of which make its own way home and late last night another was found hiding behind the garage, Dr Te-Loo said.

Raising the dogs since they were pups Dr Te-Loo said Frank was her father's favourite pup and all five dogs had become like children to her mother and father.

"My dad is a very 'manly' man and doesn't like animals but he absolutely loved these dogs. "And Frank in particular was always his best friend," she said.

"Now my mum feels like it's all her fault and she shouldn't have gone that way.

"But she had the dogs on a leash and was doing all the right things."

The favourite family pet was mauled to death in Edmonton on Monday.

Dr Te-Loo said she wanted the dogs responsible for Frank's death to be added to Cairns Regional Council's dangerous dog register.

"We don't want other dogs to get injured or killed," she said.

"There is no harm to anyone if (they are listed as dangerous) it's just making everyone aware that they need to use caution ... destroying the dogs is another thing altogether."

Dr Te-Loo said she would meet with council officers today to discuss her options.

A Cairns Regional Council spokesman said it was aware of the incident and is investigating.

"As this incident is under investigation, council will be making no further comment at this time," he said.