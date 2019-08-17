FAMILY FUN: 10 things to do in the region this weekend

1. St Luke's fair

THE St Luke's Community Fair is on today from 12pm until 7pm.

There will be rides including a mechanical bull, rock climbing wall, merry-go-round, laser skirmish and super slide.

There will be a performance from Quatro, a dance performance, alumni sporting matches and other musical performances.

There will also be lots of activities for the whole family including face painting, trivia and a dunking tank.

You can also meet the furry friends at Old McDonald's Farm, the local police, fireys and the PCYC United Heroes.

The fair is open to the whole community. Entry is free and a five-hour unlimited rides and slide pass is available for $25.

2. RC car state titles

THE Scotty's RC 2019 RCRA Queensland EP Onroad state titles continue today and tomorrow.

The event is hosted by the Bundaberg and Gin Gin Radio Controlled Car Club.

Forty racers from all over Queensland will take to the track with 80 radio-controlled vehicles in four classes.

Each race sees between eight and 10 cars hit the track for six to eight minutes.

Racing action kicks off today from 8am until 5pm and continues at the same times tomorrow.

It will be held at Daph Geddes Park at 2 Bourbong St.

3. CQBL finals

TWO Bundaberg teams will hit the court tonight for the CQBL Basketball grand finals.

See the Bundaberg Bears go head to head with Gladstone Power at 6pm.

Then at 7.30pm watch the Bundaberg Bulls take on the Hervey Bay Hurricanes. Doors open at Bundaberg Basketball on 3 Flint St at 5pm.

4. PBR Bull Mania

GET ready for some bucking good action tonight at PBR Bull Mania.

See some of Australia's top cowboys take on some of the country's top-ranked bucking bulls.

Held at Jack Norgate Oval, gates open at 5pm.

Tickets can be purchased at bit.ly/2Z86lvN.

Aaron Kleier on Sweet Pro's Chemical Weapon at the PBR Monster Energy Tour at Bendigo Victoria, this is just some of the action that will see the crowd cheering in Burnett Heads Elise Derwin

5. Letters to Lindy

BUNDABERG Players will take the stage tonight for another performance of Letters to Lindy.

The play was written by Lindy Chamberlain and Alana Valentine, an accomplished Australian playwright, featuring the letters that Lindy received after her daughter Azaria was taken by a dingo.

Doors open at the Playhouse Theatre at 2B Steffensen St at 6.30pm.

Tickets are $10 at the door. The show begins at 7.30pm.

ON STAGE: Bundaberg Players Alana Clark, Eva McGrail, Sara Gibbs are among the cast who will perform Letters to Lindy at the Playhouse Theatre tonight and tomorrow. KYLE SCHNEIDER

6. Taste Festival

THIS weekend marks the end of the Taste Bundaberg Festival for 2019.

Head on down to Ohana Winery and Cheeky Tiki Cider today to have a taste of The People's Cider between 2pm and 6pm. Then head over to the Brewhouse between 2pm and 10pm for Brewfeast.

There will be some delicious tapas and specialty release beers available for today only.

7. Vietnam vets day

SERVICES will be held to commemorate our Vietnam veterans tomorrow.

A service will be held at Camp Gregory in Woodgate tomorrow for all veterans and not just those that served in Vietnam.

The service will be held at 168 Darville Rd and begins at 9am.

There will be an all day barbecue afterwards with all welcome to attend.

A service will also be held by the Vietnam Veterans Association Bundaberg at the intersection of Pitt and May Sts.

The service begins at 11am, attendees are asked to arrive before 10.30am.

8. Moore Park Beach Arts Festival

MOORE Park Beach Arts Festival has needed to change its headline act after Caitlyn Shadbolt announced on Wednesday she had to pull out due to health reasons.

With two days before the festival's 20th anniversary celebrations, the committee found a replacement, Judah Kelly, a 2017 contestant of The Voice.

Festival committee president Jay Furnish said there was a lot of networking, phone calls, and negotiation needed "to get the deal done” to fill tonight's 6pm spot.

"Everything lined up, ticked boxes, and we said 'right, go'.”

"We just can't wait to hear Judah sing and wow us with his awesome range and beautiful tones.”

Ms Shadbolt said on social media she had to cancel because her gallbladder needed to be removed.

"I absolutely haaate (sic) cancelling but my body has said no and I think it's important for me to listen to it for once,” she posted.

Mr Furnish hoped for an attendance of 4000 people throughout the weekend, drawn to a free family event that covers arts, music, and stalls while near the beach.

A new feature of the festival this year will be the Ol Meri Wantok pacific island village.

"It's a cultural connection by Papua New Guinea and islanders and Fiji, that comes together to make a village,” Mr Furnish said.

"And people can come in and out through their workshops and see how they weave baskets and do other stuff as well.

"They came to us and said 'hey listen, we want to be connected and be part of the festival'.

"And I thought that would be a great idea to be an added feature.”

SCHEDULE

Today

9am: Braydon Symes

9.45am: Opening ceremony and Welcome to Country

10am: Ariana Brogden

10.45am: Ol Meri Wantok Display

11am: 2EZ

12pm: Sth Kolan Drum Corps

1pm: Kenny and the Retro Rockers

2pm: Ol Meri Wantok Display

3pm: Gandhi and the Ghosts

4pm: Sgt. Peppers Band

5pm: Smooth Velvet

6pm: Judah Kelly

7pm: Fireworks

Tomorrow

9am: Richard Gorter

10.15am: Ol Meri Wantok Display

10.30am: PCYC Pop Mania

11am: Lions Bicycle Parade

11.30am: Tai Chi Display

12.15pm: Ol Meri Wantok Display

1pm: Jo Carr Vocal Display

FESTIVAL OPENING: Music students from Kalkie, Burnett Heads, Sharon, Woongarra and Walkervale during a mass choir performance at Moore Park Beach. Mike Knott BUN160819CHOIR3

9. Mark Vincent concert

AN Australian chart-topper has created a tour to celebrate the legacy of late tenor, Mario Lanza.

Hitting the stage in Budnaberg tomorrow, Mark Vincent will perform A Tribute to Mario Lanza, paying homage to the story of the American tenor with Italian ancestry who went on to become a Hollywood film actor of the 1940s and 1950s.

"There would be a lot of people who'd appreciate how great he really was, I'm looking forward to putting his story on stage and explaining it to my audiences,” Vincent said.

Excited to perform for regional audiences, Vincent said "they appreciate good music, especially classical crossover music which is who I am as an artist”.

"They really appreciate artists coming to their country towns, they make us feel so welcome, I have so much fun seeing Australia properly and how beautiful it is,” he said.

"By touring regionally in Australia, you get to experience the outback, we've actually driven to a lot of places regionally.”

Catch Vincent at the Moncrieff Theatre at 2pm, tickets are $57-$59, with kids under four free.

10. Conrad Sewell at Sanity Hinkler

HE BURST onto the Australian music scene in 2015 with his number one hit Start Again.

Now Conrad Sewell is bringing his debut album Life to Bundaberg as a part of a regional tour.

"I've never been (to Bundaberg) before so I'm stoked to be coming,” he said.

"I'm keen to meet the fans, that's the best thing about the regional tour, I get to meet the fans so I'm really looking forward to that.”

Conrad Sewell will be in Bundaberg on Sunday to perform and meet with fans at Sanity in Hinkler Central. Steven Chee

Conrad said he spent about seven years in the United States writing music for his latest release.

"It came together over a long period of time, it was a long process,” he said.

"I had a bit of success early on with the Kygo song (Firestone) and Start Again.

"The plan was always to do an album but there were different hurdles taking me in other directions.

"But it all came together, I figured out what I wanted to say and wrote about some personal stuff I went through which gave the album a bit of backbone.”

Conrad Sewell will be performing, doing meet and greets and signing autographs tomorrow at Sanity in Hinkler Central at noon.