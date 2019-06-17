Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Joanne 'JoJo' Bruce will be lovingly remembered for her Bohemian spirit, kindness and generosity.
Joanne 'JoJo' Bruce will be lovingly remembered for her Bohemian spirit, kindness and generosity. Facebook
News

Family, friends prepare to farewell horse fall victim

Nicky Moffat
by
17th Jun 2019 11:50 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE vivacious, life-loving, Joanne 'JoJo' Bruce will be farewelled at a funeral on Saturday, after a tragic horseriding accident claimed her life.

Owner of JOJO fashion boutiques, JoJo Bruce will be lovingly remembered for her generosity, kindness, "Bohemian" spirit and unbreakable bond with her 12-year-old daughter, close friend Maria Feutrill said.

READ: Tributes flow for fashionista after tragic horse accident

The funeral will be held from 10.30am Saturday at Gregson and Weight Funerals, 159 Wises Rd, Buderim.

The family requests people wear bright colours and bring a flower as a tribute, Mrs Feutrill said.

WANT MORE VALUE FROM YOUR DIGITAL SUBSCRIPTION? JOIN OUR EXCLUSIVE FACEBOOK GROUP HERE

fatal fatal 2019 funeral horseriding
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Sports club enters voluntary liquidation

    premium_icon Sports club enters voluntary liquidation

    Business THE struggling club will now rely solely on volunteers to operate.

    Teen walks from court after machete hold-up

    premium_icon Teen walks from court after machete hold-up

    Crime Judge slams plan of offender who held up servo with machete

    Roads shut down in major police blitz

    premium_icon Roads shut down in major police blitz

    News Moore Park Beach road blitz results