Family, friends in ‘state of shock’ after Bundaberg murder

Detective Inspector Gary Pettiford said police are looking for public assistance. Picture: Rhylea Millar

Detective Inspector Gary Pettiford said police are looking for public assistance. Picture: Rhylea Millar

POLICE have confirmed that the 16-year-old boy who has been charged with the murder of 36-year-old Bundaberg woman Lisa Hund is a student at Kepnock State High School.

Detective Inspector for the Wide Bay Burnett District Gary Pettiford said the teenager who has been remanded in custody, was known to the victim.

“I’m pleased to inform you that last night a 16-year-old boy was arrested for murder,” he said.

“The 16-year-old boy is known to the deceased and he will appear tomorrow in Bundaberg Children’s Court.”

The Kepnock home was declared as a crime scene on Friday, with investigations still taking place.

Det Insp Pettiford said the Kepnock home where the victim lived and was found with multiple stab wounds on Friday morning about 8.50am, will remain a crime scene as investigations continue.

He said assistance from the public and anyone who may have witnessed anything suspicious was important.

“We would really like anyone that was in the vicinity of Kepnock Rd, near Kepnock High School on Friday morning between 7am and 9am, to contact police if they saw anything unusual and most importantly, if they have dashcam footage on their car,” Det Insp Pettiford said.

“It’s a very busy area and it would have been drop-off (time) at the school, but on behalf of all the police involved in this matter, we would really like the members of the public that have come forward already to help us with this investigation.”

Detective Inspector Gary Pettiford said police are looking for public assistance. Picture: Rhylea Millar

Police will be conducting a traffic operation near the school on Monday and Tuesday morning, in an attempt to trigger the memory of parents dropping their children off.

“We will have detectives out there in uniform on the side of the road and will hopefully have a sign up to jog people’s memory,” Det Insp Pettiford said.

Family members and friends have contacted police for more information and are in a state of shock.

Assisting with police inquiries, Det Insp Pettiford said the mother of the victim who made the triple-0 call on Friday morning is coping the best way she can.

“Obviously something like this is horrific, to lose a child,” he said.

“Police have been talking with her this morning and the family liaison officer described her as being numb, which is exactly the reaction you’d expect from this … she’s lost her daughter.”

Kepnock State High School went into lockdown on Friday morning as a result of the incident and the school-based police officer and school principal will meet on Monday and follow the necessary protocols.

“We’re waiting now for a post-mortem examination to be done but I can say there were multiple stab wounds,” Det Insp Pettiford said.

The 16-year-old boy has been charged and will be trialled as a juvenile offender.

Anyone who can assist police are asked to phone Policelink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.