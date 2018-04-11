Family-friendly home

The solid brick and tile home, 11 Dawson St, Currimundi, is ideal for large families or the extended family.

The solid brick and tile home, 11 Dawson St, Currimundi, is ideal for large families or the extended family.

THEY sold their previous home with Mark McGill and have enlisted him to find a buyer again, this time for 11 Dawson St, Currimundi.

"Our earlier business was conducted through times of the GFC; they were hard times,” the Amber Werchon Property salesperson recalled.

Now that the family is moving to acreage, they are looking to sell this five-bedroom home on 770sqm. A big residence, it's ideal for extended families. Constructed of brick and tile, it has all you would want for an easy family lifestyle, including a salt-water pool.

Well-situated nearby to Talara Primary College, the house was built in 1995.

A building and pest report is available and there are no unexpected surprises. It's typical of a house of its years.

Mark and colleague Kyle Salter will be on site from 4pm on Saturday, April 14, in preparation of the 5pm auction.