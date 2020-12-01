Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A woman has pleaded guilty to fraudulently stealing $30,000 from Macsteel.
A woman has pleaded guilty to fraudulently stealing $30,000 from Macsteel.
Crime

Family feud: Sister pleads guilty to fraud

Felicity Ripper
30th Nov 2020 6:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A 62-year-old woman has pleaded guilty on the day of her trial after swindling more than $30,000 from her brother's family business.

Maris Fleming Spencer, from Maroochydore, was due to face trial on Monday after fraudulently stealing money from Macsteel.

Man films genitals of unsuspecting woman

Maroochydore Magistrates Court previously heard Spencer had been employed by the company from 2001 until 2013 and was promoted to company director.

Spencer on Monday pleaded guilty in Maroochydore District Court to one count of fraud to the value of $30,000 or more.

She is due to be sentenced on March 1.

court crime fraud charge macsteel
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Alarming figures show high suicide rates in Bundy, Burnett

        Premium Content Alarming figures show high suicide rates in Bundy, Burnett

        News Data reveals Bundaberg and Burnett among towns with the highest rates of suicide in the state

        • 1st Dec 2020 5:00 AM
        Local news and rewards: $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        Premium Content Local news and rewards: $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News Deal gives you access to local, regional and metro News sites

        Treasurer reveals improvement ahead of Budget

        Premium Content Treasurer reveals improvement ahead of Budget

        Politics Treasurer Cameron Dick says Queensland finances better than forecast

        • 1st Dec 2020 5:13 AM
        Govt did ‘precious little’ to stop Fraser Island fire

        Premium Content Govt did ‘precious little’ to stop Fraser Island fire

        News A Fraser Island tourist operator has blasted the Queensland Government for failing...