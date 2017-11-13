Family devastated after keepsake stolen during photo shoot

The family has been left devastated after the sunglasses were stolen.

The family has been left devastated after the sunglasses were stolen.

A BUNDABERG family is calling out for the person who took a pair of sunglasses during a high school formal photo shoot to do the right thing and give them back.

Marika Kerr said her son was having his photo taken at the Bundaberg Train Station this afternoon when someone took the sunglasses.

The accessory was more than just eyewear for the family, they actually belonged to the teen's great grandfather.

"To the person who stole my son's sunglasses from the Bundaberg Train Station this afternoon while he was getting a prom photo taken, firstly, I would like to say you have absolutely broken his and my hearts with your selfish disgusting act,” Ms Kerr said.

An image showing a similar pair of sunglasses. Crystal Jones

"Those sunglasses belonged to his late great-grandfather and he especially wore them today so he had his great-grandad with him in some way for his special day.

"Secondly, he knows what you look like and the train station is looking at CCTV footage also.”

Ms Kerr said she found it hard to believe that anyone could do such a thing.

"I cannot believe that some people think it's ok to just take whatever they want without giving it any thought,” she said.

"Not only have you ruined my son's special day, but you've taken a piece of memorabilia from my family that cannot be replaced.

"If you know who has them, I would appreciate them back. They may only be a pair of sunnies to anyone else but they mean so much to us.”

Ms Kerr said the family had been left devastated and the sunglasses represented a special bond between her son and his late great-grandfather.

She said the sunglasses had no value other than the sentiment they hold for their whole family.