Family “devastated” after dog was stabbed to death

Monique Livermore and her family arrived at their Walkervale home after 4.30pm on Monday to find Mishka dead in their front yard. Photo: Contributed

THE family who owned a dog that was stabbed and left in their front yard to die has described their pet as an "awesome dog".

Monique Livermore and her family returned to their Walkervale home Monday afternoon after being out to find their staffy cross bull mastiff Mishka dead in their front yard.

Mishka was just over a year old and had not long had a litter of puppies.

The two other dogs at the home, one of which was one of Mishka's puppies, were untouched.

Mishka had four knife wounds on her body with the worst being a 'pig stab' wound in the chest which penetrated her heart.

Mishka had a ‘pig stab’ wound to her chest which penetrated her heart. Photo: Social Media

Mishka's collar was also found under her.

Monique's uncle Russel Grima told the NewsMail when they found Mishka she was still warm and bleeding and that there was a clean cut her collar.

Mr Grima said Mishka was a birthday present to Monique's young daughter.

"She was a family dog, she had never done anything to hurt anyone," he said.

"She was only about a year and a few months old, she was still a pup herself really.

"She was a good dog she'd always let the kids play with her."

He said they were "devastated and hurt".

The family are urging anyone with any information about what happened to come forward.

Bundaberg Police yesterday confirmed they attended the scene and are investigating the incident.

Anyone with information can contact Bundaberg Police or call Policelink on 131 444.

The RSPCA are also encouraging anyone with information to make a cruelty report by calling 1300 264 625.