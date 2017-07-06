Family desperate to relieve mum's pain after two years of treatment

"SHE deserves every fighting chance we can give her."

This the heartfelt message from the loved ones of Bundaberg's Julie Schultz.

Ms Shultz has been fight renal cancer for two years but now the treatment to ease her pain further comes at a cost.

Friend Janelle Trebbin described her as a pillar of strength with a generous nature who wouldn't let you know if she was in pain.

"At the moment, she is bound to mobility aids and has to wear a neck brace as one of the many tumours in her spine has now fractured her neck," she said.

"She fakes smiles, she grits through pain and puts on a brave face for everyone just so they don't feel bad for her."

The family are desperate to stop the suffering and are asking for help to raise $20,000 for drugs which are not available on the PBS.

The treatment is called immunotherapy and would be delivered by infusions every fortnight and they cost $4,000 per dose.

To help Mrs Shultz get the medical treatment needed to help ease her agony go to www.gofundme.com and search Mum's final hope or go to http://bit.ly/2sogq8i