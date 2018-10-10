Family dealt second tragic blow with death of Rocky mum

Bev Harwood tragically died on Monday as a result of her injuries from a three-vehicle crash near Oakey which killed her 17-year-old daughter, Olivia.

THE Harwood family have been dealt a second tragic blow, one week after a horrific car crash killed high school senior Olivia Harwood.

Olivia's mum Beverley, who was critically injured in the crash, died in a Brisbane hospital on Monday.

Beverley, 44, was the director of podiatry and exercise physiology at CQ Health and was a much-loved member of staff.

Beverley's husband Allan, 48, was also seriously injured in the crash on the Warrego Hwy near Oakey last week and is recovering in hospital.

The family were returning from holidays when they were hit by a ute, which initial investigations suggest was pushed into the path of the family's sedan by a semi-trailer.

News 17-year-old Rockhampton Girls Grammar School student Olivia was killed in the crash devastated the close-knit school community.

Olivia Harwood, 17, died after a crash on the Warego Hwy near Oakey. Contributed

In the wake of that tragedy, the community pulled together to help the family well-known around town for their generous support of others.

Last week, the community was encouraged to donate blood in a show of support for Beverley.

Bev was also an organ donor and since her passing, seven lives have already been saved with her organs.

For more information on how to become an organ donor, follow this link.

The Morning Bulletin also understands Rockhampton podiatry clinics have also banded together to take on Allan's CQ Podiatry clients while he recovers.