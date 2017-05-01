Family Day Care ticks all the boxes

THIS week is National Family Day Care Week and Tara Smith from Little Panda Family Day Care wants to clear the air around family day care.

Family day care is an approved form of childcare that is provided in the Family Day Care educator's own home.

Mrs Smith said other states had given the home day care a bad rap and she wanted to clear the air.

"We just can't sit here and place the children in front of the television and have them amuse themselves,” she said.

"There's a curriculum we have to check off for each individual child.”

She said each week had a different theme and children would do tasks to help their skills grow.

Educators work with small groups of children - up to seven children at any given time, and of those seven no more than four can be under school age.

The home-based setting provides a familiar, safe and secure learning environment for the children.

Ms Smith's love for family care sprouted after the birth of her third son when she was looking for a way to stay at home and bring in an income at the same time.

She said it was easy to enrol children through the Family Day Care Bundaberg Baptist program.

National Family Day Care week runs until May 7.