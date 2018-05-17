Family day care service saved

RELIEVED: Day care educator Lindy Crosbie sits with little Ryder Rub and is glad she can continue her work thanks to Enhance Family Day Care.

A MONTH ago Lindy Crosbie was worried about her job and the future.

Now Bundaberg educator's fears have been eased after Enhance Family Day Care announced it would take over the Bundaberg Baptist Family Day Care.

The Baptist service, which had been running for 35 years, was forced to close last month after government funding cuts.

More than 30 educators and 500 children were in limbo.

Mrs Crosbie, an educator of eight years, was devastated when the news broke.

"When we found out (Baptist was closing) it was really devastating,” Mrs Crosbie said.

"It was something that was beyond Baptist's control, but from an educator's point of view we definitely had some tears. We didn't know what we were going to do and it was very overwhelming, but we're really grateful that instead of having to finish up, that Baptist actually organised for a new centre to come to town.”

Enhance Family Day Care is operated by the peak body for family day care in Queensland. It has more than 40 years' experience in home-based quality early learning.

Enhanced CEO Peta McNellie said they had a history of supporting regional day care with many of their service provisions acquired when other providers had closed.

Central Queensland program and practice manager Marlies Coleman said they had been in talks with Baptist for quite a while.

"We've been able to retain three staff members as well as the office location,” Mrs Coleman said.