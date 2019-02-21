Family counts cost as pathway closes

COST OF SPORTS: Helen Asenault's children Taj, Keanu and Celeste Arsenault all play soccer for three different clubs in Wide Bay which costs her around $1,800 a season.

COST OF SPORTS: Helen Asenault's children Taj, Keanu and Celeste Arsenault all play soccer for three different clubs in Wide Bay which costs her around $1,800 a season. Geordi Offord

IT'S been a turbulent few weeks for sport in Bundaberg with the withdrawal of two clubs from major codes.

The latest victim of what could be termed a sporting crisis was the Wide Bay Buccaneers after it was revealed on Tuesday night they would not be fielding any senior teams in the Football Queensland Premier League.

Football Queensland made the decision to remove the club's senior sides less than two weeks before the season starts.

Last week one of the region's mainstay rugby league clubs, Isis Devils, announced it wouldn't be competing in this year's Bundaberg Rugby League competition due to a lack of player support.

Helen Arsenault has three children who all play soccer, one of which plays for the Buccaneers under-15s team.

The Buccanners juniors will continue to compete this year.

It costs $1200 for a junior player to register with the Buccaneers.

"It's really sad because they've tried their hardest to promote this area,” she said.

"There are now kids who have nowhere to go and are stranded with no team and if they can't slot into a local club I don't know what they'll do.”

At the moment it costs a combined total of $1800 for all three of her children to play for three different clubs.

"On top of that there are additional costs for travel and uniforms,” she said.

"We are lucky all three of our clubs have payment plans ...without them we'd be hurting and we would not be able to afford it.

"We only have one income coming in so we'd have to juggle financing and possibly ask family for help.”

Mrs Arsenault said some families weren't so lucky with clubs requiring a full up-front payment.

"Each year the fees go up and it might only be by $20, but that's still $20 more families have to find,” she said.

"There are kids out there who want to play and their parents just can't afford to.”

Mrs Asenault said despite the rising cost, she loves going along to watch her kids play.

"I'm the ultimate soccer mum, I love watching the games and supporting their teams,” she said.

"I love watching them do something they want to do, every kid needs to do an activity that interests them.”

At the moment there are about 4000 registered soccer players in the Wide Bay region with 1800 of them from Bundaberg.

For soccer, player fees can start anywhere from $170 for juniors and go up to $400 for seniors, depending on the club.

Football Queensland Wide Bay general manager Peter Guest said participation numbers had increased by three per cent in the past few years.

"It's always great to see numbers growing,” he said.

"But there is always a challenge to keep members playing our sport for a number of reasons.

"There's social and economical pressure and living expenses it's always a challenge for people to keep a good balance.”

Meanwhile in junior Rugby League, numbers are gradually rising also.

Queensland Rugby League Bundaberg operations manager Dave Pearce said it was really good to see more players.

"At the moment there are between 750 to 800 junior players,” he said.

"Their fee is about $150 which lets their family come to games for free and also some clubs include some shorts.

"Bundy is a very big sporting town there are games in competition every week of the year whether it be soccer, football or netball.”

The participation numbers are also rising for local netball teams.

Bundaberg Netball Association publicity officer Jodie Brooks said there were about 700 players between the sport's five clubs.

"Over the years those numbers have been steadily increasing with is very positive for the sport,” Ms Brooks said.

"Our association just keeps on going from strength to strength, all of our clubs have members that are active in promoting netball in the community.”

She said a netball registration fee cost approximately $300.

"On top of that there is the cost of uniforms,” she said.

"The government does offer vouchers of up to $150 which can go towards registrations.

"It's a great way the government is encouraging more participants in sport.”