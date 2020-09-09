Family continue fight one year on from teacher’s death

Michelle Graham with husband Nathan, and Holly, 13, and Abbey, 11. at the memorial for her mother Julie who was killed in a car accident near the intersection of Weston Street and Woolcock Street. Picture: Evan Morgan

THE pain and anger of losing the family matriarch in a crash a year ago, is still as raw today as it was then for a Townsville mum.

A year of heartache has stopped Michelle Graham from properly grieving for her mum Julie Hatton, as she fights to make sure no-one ever goes through the same pain she does.

Ms Hatton, 62, a teacher at Aitkenvale State School was on her way to work on September 10, when a turning vehicle collided with the side of her sedan, pushing her car down an embankment.

The beloved teacher was just 45 seconds from her home when tragedy struck at the corners of Woolcock and Weston street. She died from her injuries at the site of the crash.

A 20-year-old Kirwan man has been charged with dangerous operation of a vehicle causing death.

Ms Graham, 40, said the last year had been a devastating blur of emotions.

"I have not even started to grieve at all after losing mum because of the heightened sense of anxiety, anger and frustration," she said.

"My mum was my best friend and my biggest supporter, and the only older woman role model in my life."

Ms Hatton's death has also left a hole in the lives of her two granddaughters, aged 12 and 13 years old, and the young students she taught.

Ms Graham said those students were "her life".

While the lives of their family had changed forever, the intersection where the crash occurred had stayed exactly the same despite a push for traffic lights.

The family signed a petition started by fed-up motorist, David Kerr, which demanded safety upgrades to the intersection.

A letter from the Department of Transport and Main Roads to a resident in 2017 seen by the Townsville Bulletin confirmed there were "future plans" for lights.

Last year, a spokeswoman said the upgrades were dependent on increased traffic volumes.

Three years on and no changes had been made.

Ms Graham said she needed to be a voice for her mum and would not stop fighting for change.

"I know more people who have had the same issues at that intersection," she said.

"We've got to slow people down … and if that saves a life it is worth it."

A spokesman from Transport and Main Roads said there was no issue with the intersection.

"The investigation identified the intersection is designed to a safe and appropriate standard with correct signs, dedicated turning lanes and an appropriate speed limit," he said.

The spokesman said the department would conduct a two-year planning study of the area which would review infrastructure needs, traffic capacity, and safety improvements like signs, road widening or traffic signals.

DRIVER CHARGED

Police confirmed the man was charged in December with dangerous operation of a vehicle causing death over the crash on September 10 last year.

Aaron Joshua McRae was 18 years old at the time of the crash.

Police allege his dual-cab black ute collided with Ms Hatton's car about 7.30am as he was turning right from Woolcock St onto Weston St.

He was taken to hospital for shock.

Mr McRae faced Townsville Magistrates Court for a mention this week.

