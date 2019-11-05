Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police are reviewing CCTV footage after an alleged attempted mugging.
Police are reviewing CCTV footage after an alleged attempted mugging.
Crime

Family chase knife-wielding mugger

by Marcel Baum
5th Nov 2019 9:16 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A YOUNG woman has had a lucky escape after an alleged attempted mugging which involved a family member of the victim chasing after a man armed with a knife.

Police were called to Astley Prd in North Lakes yesterday evening after reports of a male person with a knife being chased by a family member of an alleged victim.

A QPS spokesman said an unknown man approached a 19-year-old woman between 6.15-6.30pm near Hilltop Shopping Centre on Astley Pde and grabbed her phone.

"There was a tug of war between the two during which the man lashed out and pushed the woman in the chest," the QPS spokesman said.

"The victim yelled, managed to pull away and ran off."

A family member of the alleged victim later saw the alleged offender at Hilltop Shopping Centre and gave chase, during which the alleged offender was observed with a knife.

The alleged offender, described as 18-20 years old, caucasian, skinny and wearing a grey hoodie, fled before police arrived.

Police are reviewing CCTV footage with investigations continuing.

More Stories

armed man armed robbery robbery theft

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man was heading camping on Christmas Eve with 10g of meth

        premium_icon Man was heading camping on Christmas Eve with 10g of meth

        News WITH enough drugs for one hell of a celebration, Aaron James Fritz’s Christmas festivities came to an abrupt halt.

        • 5th Nov 2019 8:10 AM
        Exclusive: Pacific Tug project finally gets go-ahead

        premium_icon Exclusive: Pacific Tug project finally gets go-ahead

        News New site will be significant competitor in Qld marine industry

        Teen badly hurt: Car hits power pole, which splits in two

        premium_icon Teen badly hurt: Car hits power pole, which splits in two

        Health A MAN has suffered head injuries after he crashed his car into a power pole.

        • 5th Nov 2019 8:00 AM
        ’Disbelief’: QFES cancels fire brigade

        premium_icon ’Disbelief’: QFES cancels fire brigade

        News An audit found the brigade no longer able to provide effective, safe and...