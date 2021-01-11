Family celebrates life cut short in train tragedy

Flowers under the railway tracks near Coffs Creek where Sarah was killed after being run over by a train on December 29.

A small family service was held for Sarah Louise Day over the weekend.

The young mother of two small children was killed after being hit by a train in Coffs Harbour on the night of December 29.

Sarah with her children Jaxson and Armani.

Her best friend Krystale Cheyanne McIntyre said the intimate service was a celebration of Sarah's life and of the memories that will live on in the hearts and minds of friends and family.

"It was a beautiful service surrounded by sadness but we were all there to support each other," Krystale said.

Sarah with her best friend Krystale Cheyanne McIntyre.

They met at the age of 14 when Sarah was living in Queensland.

"Saying goodbye to our young beautiful Sarah who was loved by so many was definitely hard for all of us but we will continue to support one another through these difficult times."

The 22-year-old was killed just one day after her birthday in what her mother Marnie Louise Ross described as a stupid mistake.

"She was going out to the carnival with friends and decided to climb onto the train bridge and just didn't make it off the tracks in time," Marnie said.

Marnie lives near the train line and Sarah was staying with her at the time. Sarah is one of Marnie's five daughters.

The last photo take of Sarah and her mother Marnie.

Following the tragedy a Gofundme campaign was established to help the family with funeral costs. It has so far raised $1,472 of a $5,000 target.

Krystale is extremely grateful to those who have donated.

"There will be another service held in a few weeks for both friends and family and to celebrate her life together.

Sarah Louise Day was hit and killed by a train near Coffs Creek on the night of December 29. Photo by Frank Redward.

"Sarah's family and I are so grateful to those who have donated; we couldn't thank you guys enough.

"We would still like to keep the GoFundMe page open to anyone who would still like to make any donations to help cover some more costs of her service and cremation."

To donate follow this link to Sarah's page.