FAMILY BUSINESS: An ACE in the cane industry

FARMING FORWARD: Agri-Con Solutions managing director Cameron Greaves has designed new machinery for the cane farming industry. TAHLIA STEHBENS

WHAT began with his grandfather in the 1960s has now become a part of the Greaves family tradition.

"My Grandfather made machines in the '60s and '70s and my Dad and Grandfather were making them in the '90s,” said Cameron Greaves, who operates Agri-Con Solutions and Agri-Con Equipment.

"Now, with my family, I have gathered a team of the best in the business to manufacture a world-leading machine.”

Mr Greaves started Agri-Con Solutions in 2014 as a contracting business before launching into Agri-Con Equipment in 2016, which saw the production of his haulage machinery, the ACE Transporter.

"In the first year we sold seven ACE Transporters,” Mr Greaves said.

"I've always wanted to manufacturer the ultimate machine in both performance and longevity.”

There's some friendly rivalry among the family, but Agri-Con remains a family business, Mr Greaves said.

His brother manages the contracting side of things while his father handles the equipment.

"I built a heavy-duty machine for big contracts and the finished product wasn't far off the initial concept,” he said.

"It's all manufactured here in Bundy and the beauty is there's really no competition in Australia - it's just stopping imports.

"The ACE Transporter offers premium quality parts along with unrivalled comfort due to the all round airbag suspension.”

For Mr Greaves, the reward isn't just about success.

"It's not just about business,” he said.

"I love it when a farmer rings me up and says they are over the moon with the product.

"That they are getting their work done more efficiently, and in turn improved the profitability of their business, with less equipment and less employees.”

Mr Greaves said when he started Agri-Con Solutions it was welcomed with open arms in the industry and has nearly doubled in size year on year.

He said it was a means to providing "fuss-free farming”.

"I can supply all the equipment, it saves farmers having to go and buy all the machinery themselves,” he said.

"In 2015 we secured a 2800ha farm to contract and then I bought a bigger tractor and could do in one night shift the work of about a week.

"We can do the ground prep, planting and harvesting.”

What started as an operation with Mr Greaves, his brother Ben and father Paul has now grown to more than 20 employees, 4000ha of farm land and Agri-Con Equipment products moving more than 400,000 tonnes of Australia's sugar cane crop per year.

