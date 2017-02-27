Family business is always ready to lend a helping hand

READY TO ROLL OUT: Adam and Phillip Murrell, from Murrell's Bundaberg Crane and Truck Hire with the man who started it all - their father, Phillip Murrell.

WHAT started with one man's idea, a single crane and two small dogs is now a renowned business in Bundaberg with family and community spirit at heart.

Murrell's Bundaberg Crane and Truck Hire is managed by brothers Adam and Phillip Murrell who took it over from their father eight years ago.

With the diversity of three cranes and eight trucks, the types of jobs the Murrells now get up to are endless.

"Every day is different, completely different to the next," Adam said.

"You could be driving a truck, you could be driving a crane, and you could be anywhere - I think it's pretty unique what we do."

Murrell's Bundaberg has done everything from pulling a Mercedes-Benz out of the river, installing an MRI unit into the Friendly Society Private Hospital, helping rolled tractors and cane bins, council projects like the gas pipeline and transporting the Spirit of Bundy bar and so much more.

During haul-out and cane season, business is bustling for the guys at Murrell's, but it's nothing compared to the floods.

"The floods are probably one of the most memorable things, we donated a lot of time to helping local business and families get back on their feet," Adam said.

"We really try to give back to the community as much as we can to help out.

"We can't say no because we don't want to let anyone down.

"I think it's because of Dad, whatever someone's problem was he'd make it his own and try and fix it."

During the floods, the Murrells set aside any sense of sales and aided in flood recovery and prevention without charge.

Their father, also named Phillip Murrell, started the business in 1984.

"We sent people out and just tried to help as many people as we could," Phillip junior said.

"We dumped everything in our yard here, we put our containers out to close houses over East Bundy and told them to put all of their stuff in to get them out as quickly as possible."

The brothers said they idolised their father and really appreciated the platform he laid down for them.

"I learnt how to drive a crane before I learnt how to drive a car," Phillip said.

He said by the time he was 12 he could pull submerged cars out of rivers and dams.

Phillip and Adam have since expanded business in Bundaberg by becoming one of the first 30 franchisees of Beaurepaires.

They said it was another way of keeping local businesses running and local people employed.

The boys said they hope to keep the business going for as long as possible.

"If we could do half the job that dad, we'd be happy," Adam said.

Murrell's Bundaberg Crane and Truck Hire is on 23 Sheridan St.

For towing and recovery hire or container sales/hire call 4153 1772.

