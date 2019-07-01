Family affair for gold winning Manning

Oceania Games Athletic Championship gold medal winner Zoe Manning does not have to go far to find seek advice on her representative career - she can just lean across the kitchen table and ask her dad.

Steve Manning founded the Intraining Running & Triathlon Club in 1994 and now his daughter is one of his No. 1 talents.

Zoe Manning smiles after winning the women 2000M under steeplechase at the nationals in April. (Photo by Mark Kolbe/Getty Images)

"My dad has been my main coach throughout running,'' said Manning, who represented Australia, and won gold, during last week's Oceania Games in Townsville.

"He gives me the confidence to achieve things that I wouldn't dream of.

"He allows me to push myself when I want to aim for longer distances and he will hold me back so that I don't become injured. I have never had a major injury.''

"Dad has previously coached junior athletes to win events at national level.''

She also has steeplechase technique training from John Davis.

It is little wonder with a dad like that, that the St Peters Lutheran College student was born to run.

"I have grown up in a running family so have always gone to fun runs, weekend club running meets and been surrounded by a community of runners, said Manning.

"I am really thankful to have been given the opportunity to go and compete at the Oceania championships.

"When I was younger I never would have imagined that I would go for steeplechase but I am so excited and happy that I do because I think that it is a great event."