Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Protestors at Adani’s Carmichael mine.
Protestors at Adani’s Carmichael mine.
Environment

Families target work camp in anti-Adani protest

by KEAGAN ELDER
26th Sep 2019 11:03 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

YOUNG families are among a group of 30 people who have disrupted work this morning at Adani's Carmichael mine, blocking access from the work camp.

The group say they are acting in support of the schoolchildren led global climate strike on Friday when about 300,000 Australians in more than 100 towns and cities marched calling for a ban on new coal mines.

Young mother and Frontline Action on Coal protester Kate Coxall said "it is our children who will be forced to deal with the worst effects" of climate change.

"This is a moral failure of today's older generations, who have known for years of the damage we are causing but failed to do anything about it," she said.

"Those of us who care for the ability of our kids to live healthy and fulfilling lives must take action now to cure our addiction to fossil fuels and stop irresponsible new projects like Adani before they make things worse."

 

Young families disrupted work on Adani’s controversial Carmichael mine on Thursday, blocking access from the Adani work camp. Picture: Supplied
Young families disrupted work on Adani’s controversial Carmichael mine on Thursday, blocking access from the Adani work camp. Picture: Supplied

 

Student Sasha Storer, 17, joined the protest and said those in power could learn something from the younger generation.

"Young people don't need to be lectured by politicians telling them to stay in school," Sasha said.

"It is the older generations running our political, business and media sectors who need to take a lesson from the schoolkids - a lesson in taking responsibility for your actions when they are risking the safety of the entire planet."

Adani stated all work onsite would could continue without impact.

"The only thing being achieved is wasting police resources. No problems though - we're getting on with the job," the mining company posted on Facebook.

Today's protest comes a day after Noah Neate, 22, and Gabriel Macs-Martin, 19, suspended themselves from a tree in an attempt to stop drilling at Adani's Carmichael coal mine.

Adani said it supported stronger legislation from the Queensland Government around dangerous protest devices, including treesitting devices like the ones used on Wednesday.

adani mining protest

Top Stories

    CRISIS: Cries for Bundy public housing double in two years

    premium_icon CRISIS: Cries for Bundy public housing double in two years

    News THE number of people on the public housing waiting list in Bundaberg has nearly doubled in the space of just two years.

    Young Bundy chef sets off for culinary adventure in Canada

    premium_icon Young Bundy chef sets off for culinary adventure in Canada

    Careers BUYING into a business at 21-years of age is a rare commodity and moving to Canada...

    Nothing odd about turtle centre inquiry

    premium_icon Nothing odd about turtle centre inquiry

    News A Mon Repo turtle centre redevelopment inquiry could have benefits, said the...