Families stuck in flooded streets says council no help

LITTLE VENICE: Chancellor Dr residents and Ron Rach in the flooded street during Thursday's downpour.

EVEN neighbourhoods close to town were not immune to Bundaberg's widespread drainage issues during flash flooding on Thursday,

Residents in the Chancellor Dr estate in Avenell Heights were trapped in their own street - and say Bundaberg Regional Council was no help.

"Behind us there are drains,” Rick McCartney said.

"And because they're backed up, they've flooded the whole street and the whole estate.

"It started with that heavy rain and it didn't stop.

"It just kept rising and rising.

"We couldn't get out fast enough.”

"The whole estate was stuck - the only way to get out was in a four-wheel-drive.”

Mr McCartney and a neighbour rang the council for help with the drains on Thursday morning.

"They came out, said 'We'll come back later' and they never did.”

LITTLE VENICE: Chancellor Dr and Hamilton St in Avenell Heights were flooded on Thursday.

Yesterday morning Mr McCartney said he still had not heard from the council.

"You pay your rates and you're paying so much, and they don't come and fix the problem,” he said.

A council spokesman said water over the road at Chancellor Dr was caused by flash flooding.

"Council's road maintenance foreman checked the site this afternoon and there is no water lying across the road or in the kerbing and channelling.

"At the rear is a drainage network that runs to a large detention basin.

"The foreman checked the pipes to this detention basin and everything is working satisfactorily.

"It will take up to a week for all the water to drain away.

LITTLE VENICE: Chancellor Dr and Hamilton St residents say the only way out was by four-wheel-drive.

"To the foreman's knowledge, there has not been an issue with stormwater entering the homes in this area.”

The council had a record of Mr McCartney's call but had not responded because flash flooding had stretched its resources.

"There are also safety aspects to be considered relating to council crews undertaking maintenance calls during a severe weather event,” the spokesman said.

"Mr McCartney was not available when council staff called today.”

He said the council would endeavour to touch base with affected residents.

Anyone experiencing drainage problems or requiring information is asked to phone the council's Roads and Drainage team on 1300 883 699.