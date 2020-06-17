Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
funeral insurance, generic funeral
funeral insurance, generic funeral
News

Families still forced to limit guests at funerals

Paige Ashby
, paige.ashby@apn.com.au
17th Jun 2020 8:30 AM | Updated: 11:14 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE State Government announced up to 100 people could now attend funerals in Queensland, as of yesterday.

Under the previous public health direction, the maximum number allowed was 50.

It sounded like welcomed news for many but funeral directors have said not a lot would actually change, because chapels in Ipswich can hold only 20 to 30 people when enforcing the four-square-metres-per-person rule.

Funeral celebrant Dawn Louise said staff were still having to break that news to families, despite this week's announcement.

"Until they lift the four-square-metres-per person rule, we're all still having very small funerals with very few people," Ms Louise said.

"When young people die, there are a lot of people that would like to come … and families are having to make very difficult decisions in those cases about who can actually attend the service.

"It feels very unfair.

"I do appreciate for those people who are making these rules, it's all uncharted territory for them as well."

Funeral organisers will need to keep a record of attendees for eight weeks in case contact tracing becomes necessary at a later date.

There are five current coronavirus cases in Queensland.

More Stories

Show More
coronavirusipswich funerals funerals qld state government
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        UPDATE: Patient taken to hospital after crash into pole

        premium_icon UPDATE: Patient taken to hospital after crash into pole

        News Ergon crews are on the scene working to secure the pole.

        • 17th Jun 2020 9:37 AM
        SEE PICS: Perfect place to celebrate in paradise

        premium_icon SEE PICS: Perfect place to celebrate in paradise

        News The fun event will be held on Sunday for the first time on the weekend, with the...

        'You abused your little sister': Man sentenced for rape

        premium_icon 'You abused your little sister': Man sentenced for rape

        News “Your sister felt intimidated, she had to struggle in silence."

        Devastated parents pay tribute to son killed in crash

        premium_icon Devastated parents pay tribute to son killed in crash

        News ‘We haven’t just lost a son, we’ve all lost a great friend and mate.’