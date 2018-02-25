Families pay their last respects to fishermen

GOODBYE: About 40 people gathered at a memorial for the crew members of the ill-fated trawler.

GOODBYE: About 40 people gathered at a memorial for the crew members of the ill-fated trawler. ABC News: Jess Lodge

THE site where the salvaged trawler MV Dianne rests at the Bundaberg Port Marina was filled with emotion Saturday as family and friends gathered to hold a memorial for the fishermen.

The ABC reports about 40 people gathered at the marina to say their last goodbyes.

Only one of the seven men on board survived when the MV Dianne sank off the coast of Seventeen Seventy last October.

The bodies of 30-year-old Adam Hoffman and 45-year-old Ben Leahy were located by police divers last year.

Thirty-nine-year-old Eli Tonks, 33-year-old Adam Bidner, 28-year-old Zach Feeney and 34-year-old Chris Sammut are presumed not to have survived.

While investigations are still ongoing, police confirmed, after a thorough investigation of the vessel on Friday, that no human remains were found on board.

Senior Sergeant Glenn Cameron said investigators were able to recover personal effects of the crew and such items would be returned to their families.

Once police have finished investigations, the trawler will be handed to the insurance company.

Gladstone Inspector Darren Somerville, who has been involved in the investigation from the beginning, was among those who attended the memorial.

"Four months has gone by. It's good for some closure for the families to be here with the vessel, and the service was very, very moving,” he told ABC.

"It's had a big effect on a lot of the police involved and emergency services and also volunteer services.”