Families look towards Kepnock for modern homes

There is much to be enjoyed in the suburb of Kepnock. PAUL BEUTEL

WHILE Kepnock has long been known as very much a residential area, it is definitely a Bundaberg suburb that is coming ahead.

Housing is still affordable with figures showing $282,000 as the median housing price for this area although this could definitely be on the up and up.

While traditionally three or four bedroom relatively modern homes have been the norm in Kepnock, the development of estates such as Southhaven Kepnock Heights has seen a great deal of larger display homes presented by local builders that definitely stand out for original design.

Southhaven Kepnock Heights is promoted as building community atmosphere, with room for you to build your perfect lifestyle on large level blocks (min size 915sq m) and space to grow with generous street frontages, a decent shed for storage and a real useable backyard for playing with the family, gardening or leisure.

Southhaven delivers on convenience - adjoining the main shopping precinct, hospitals, schools and just 10minutes from the beach.

With the greater home and lifestyle choices has also come an increased number of shopping opportunities. Where previously there have been a range of smaller convenience stores, butcher and services such as a hairdresser and physiotherapist along Elliot Heads Road and Walker Street, residents were also pleased when Aldi was built at 153 Greathead Road.

It's convenient location and exceptional size means that residents can grab what they need on the way home easily.

Kepnock State High School which opened in 1964, is located in the suburb and from 2017 is an independent public school and through its school vision for 'a creative, confident and resilient community of learners prepared for the future', recognises that while students' needs are diverse they all need the ability to deal with new and changing situations.

The high school is not the only family focused aspect of Kepnock as there is a local branch of the YMCA in Quinn Street, a not-for-profit facility providing support to the Bundaberg community, children, parents, seniors and those with a disability.

It is also well known by parents looking for an exciting indoor option for their children for the Ymazing Playcentre.

It continues to be a relaxed and safe family environment where parents and caregivers can sit back with a great coffee and a meal while their children run off some energy with the play centre including a massive maze, big dipper slides, ball pits and much more.

But Kepnock is not reserved for the young as there is also the Carinity Kepnock Grove retirement village which provides a warm and welcoming community for residents where they can enjoy an active lifestyle.