Families get out to celebrate Australia Day

Geordi Offord
, Geordi.Offord@news-mail.com.au
26th Jan 2020 7:00 PM
IT WAS picture-perfect weather for Australia Day in Bundaberg with many families getting out and about to celebrate.

There was music, food, and face painting at the Great Australian Bites Railway Picnic at Neilson Park.

The event was also the perfect opportunity for people to swim at the beach.

Locals and visitors from around the state and internationally took advantage of the clear weather.

Joanna Mazzacuva, Colette Blanchard and Marion Lhermite celebrated their first Australia Day while visiting from France on a road trip around the country.

“It’s really nice weather and it’s not too hot,” Ms Mazzacuva said.

“It’s a very important day and everything is very well organised.

“We’re very happy to be here and see how people celebrate Australia Day, we’re spending our day trying to be like the Aussies.”

Local Hannah Heidke and her family also headed out to the event as well.

“We spent the first part of the day in the aircon,” Ms Heidke said.

“We saw the event on Facebook and thought we’d come and have a look and it (was) at a park with shade which is good.”

She said Australia Day was about coming together.

“It’s a day we can get together as a community and celebrate all things Australia,” she said.

David Sullivan and his family were visiting Bargara for the first time from Brisbane.

The family had checked out the Bargara Headlands development and decided to spend the last weekend of the school holidays and Australia Day.

“It’s our first time here and we definitely will be back,” Mr Sullivan said.

“We’ve been swimming, eating and looking around, there’s a beautiful country atmosphere.

“To us Australia Day means family, we’re proud to be Aussies. We’re also thankful to be safe and well on a day like today.”

australia day bundaberg neilson park
Bundaberg News Mail

