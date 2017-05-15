Families can learn about NDIS at free AEIOU workshops

HELP FOR FAMILIES: Attendees will learn about the NDIS, which rolls out in Bundaberg on October 1.

A FREE event to teach parents and families about the National Disability Insurance Scheme will be held next week.

The AEIOU Foundation is holding a series of workshops in Bundaberg to support and prepare families in the lead up to the roll-out on October 1.

The hour-long workshops are designed to educate families on the NDIS and ensure positive outcomes for children, parents and carers.

Additional sessions will also be held for existing AEIOU families.

AEIOU is a leading provider of evidence-based autism-specific early intervention for children aged 2-6.

Two free workshops will be held at AEIOU, 6 University Dr, on Friday, May 26, at 8.30am and 9.30am.

Registrations are essential. Phone centre manager Kerri-Leigh Bacelar on 4155 0399 or email kerri-leigh.bacelar@aeiou.org.au.

Attendees are asked to not bring children., to allow attendees to get the most out of the workshops