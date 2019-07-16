Families brawl over kidnapping, torture allegations

Charles Alfred Pawney was arrested and charged overnight with 16 offences including kidnapping for ransom and torture.

A BRAWL has broken out at the Hervey Bay Courthouse between supporters of a man charged over a violent abduction and his alleged victim's family.

Charles Alfred Pawney, 21, was arrested overnight and charged with 16 offences including kidnapping for ransom, torture, deprivation of liberty, unlawful possession controlled drugs, assault occasioning bodily harm whilst armed in company, break and enter and wilful damage.

This is after the 21-year-old and another man allegedly forced their way into a home on Boat Harbour Drive, abducted two of the men inside and took them to a remote location.

Officer in Charge of Maryborough Criminal Investigations Branch Detective Senior Sergeant David Harbison said police will allege that during the course of the kidnapping one of the accused has called a family member of one of the victims and demanded a sum of money.

Police will also allege one of the men was able to escape and flag down a passing police car.

Mr Pawney did not apply for bail on Tuesday morning.

His case was adjourned to September 5.

As Mr Pawney was led away by police officers, a supporter yelled across the room "see ya mate" only to be reprimanded by police prosecutor Senior Constable Sonia Edwards.

In response the man said "That's why I came to court for".

While exiting the court house, a fight between Mr Pawney's supporters and the family of one of the alleged victims broke out.

The mother of one of the alleged victims could be heard shouting "that was my son he (allegedly) tried to kill".

During the scuffle which involved about eight people, a security guard was drenched in a drink and a female arrested by police.

The co-accused in the abduction case, a 21-year-old man from Holland Park, was also due to fact court in Brisbane on Tuesday.