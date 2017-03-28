Families 'better off' with new child care rebate changes

NEW reforms to a "broken” child care rebate system will mean thousands of families across the Bundaberg region will be better off, according to Hinkler MP Keith Pitt.

Mr Pitt said the changes introduced by the Federal Government this week would offer relief for families finding child care and early learning increasingly out of reach.

"These are the biggest reforms to child care and early learning in 40 years,” Mr Pitt said.

"Our changes will inject $1.6 billion of additional investment into the system - with around one million families across the country to be better off - including many of the 6,790 families in Hinkler that use child care and early learning services.”

The reforms come into effect from 1 July 2018.

The changes aim to simplify the current rebate system by replacing payments with a single, means-tested Child Care Subsidy that boosts the current flat 50 per cent rebate rate to 85 per cent for "hardworking” families earning up to $65,710, tapers down to 20 per cent for families earning more than $250,000 and cuts out for families earning more than $350,000.

A calculator will soon be available for families to determine their rebates. For more visit www.education.

gov.au/jobsforfamilies.