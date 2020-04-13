Families adapt to Easter in isolation

AS FAMILIES were urged to stay inside this Easter, many people had to give up their Easter traditions and find new ways to stay entertained throughout the long weekend.

Kaitlyn and Rian Cherry and their three children George, 5, Bill, 3, Maggie, 1, are breaking a five year Easter tradition this year by staying in self-isolation.

Mrs Cherry said her family would normally leave their Cecil Plains property and head to Roma for Easter in the Country.

"It's a family tradition - this is the first time we haven't been out since we've had kids," Mrs Cherry said.

"It's odd not seeing people and taking place in the activities out in Roma.

"Everyone has had to break their tradition, I keep remembering it's not just us.

"We will be back out in Roma next year, I'm missing our friends and family."

Mrs Cherry said the kids would still take place in an Easter egg hunt.

George, Bill, and Maggie Cherry with their Easter buckets from Bizzy Designs.

Highfields resident April Hildred said it was a much quieter Easter for her family this year.

"The big thing we always do for Easter is we go to church on Friday and Sunday, so we'll be watching church in our loungeroom instead," Mrs Hildred said.

"It's really cool they're able to screen it on their website."

Mrs Hildred said she would normally have family over to celebrate, but this year it would be spent with just her husband Alan and two children TAG, 4, and Viola, 2.

"We'll be having an Easter egg hunt in the backyard," she said.

"There's not as much chocolate this year because of the kids sugar high at home."