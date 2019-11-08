Familiar role could seal Maxy’s return date

Glenn Maxwell could return for the Stars. Picture: Michael Klein

Resuming his captaincy role at the Melbourne Stars could be Glenn Maxwell's next cricket appointment as officials continue to give the white-ball star support in his break from the game.

Maxwell stepped away from all cricket commitments after the second T20 against Sri Lanka last week to deal with mental health issues, a move which drew praise from the cricket community.

The 31-year-old remains in communication with Cricket Australia's medical staff but on a needs-only basis and will be given as much time off as he requires before returning to any cricket.

Glenn Maxwell could return for the Stars. Picture: Michael Klein

The approach to mental health issues of both CA and Cricket Victoria is to address them on a case-by case basis, with any return times left completely in the hands of the player.

Last summer Victorian young gun Will Pucovski stepped away from cricket twice to deal with mental health issues before playing out the domestic season.

When Maxwell decides he's ready to return he will be assessed by medical staff and any required support structures will be put in place.

With no international commitments for Maxwell until a one-day series in India in January, the star batsman's return would likely come with the BBL outfit he took over the captaincy of last summer.

Glenn Maxwell (left) in the field for Australia. Picture: AAP/Darren England

A Sheffield Shield game for Victoria starting December 7 is another option.

CA chief executive Kevin Roberts conceded on Thursday everyone in cricket was still "learning" about dealing with mental health issues, which he said remained a big issue.

The mental wellbeing of players will also become a significant factor when it comes to any Australian selection.

Last week former Test captain Steve Waugh said it was "fantastic" that Maxwell was willing to take a step back from the game.

"Mental health issues are very important, it's a big thing in society and we have to recognise it, acknowledge it and do something about it," he said.