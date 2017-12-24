Familiar Facer puts his hand up for Division 8

FAMILY MAN: Dave Facer wants to ensure Division 8 is family-friendly, with a focus on recreational parks, safe footpaths and cycle routes for children and the elderly.

WITH a passion for suicide prevention and as a long-serving member of the Salvos, David Facer believes he is the right person to bring salvation to Division 8 residents.

Mr Facer is the third person this month to announce his candidacy for the vacant seat at Bundaberg Regional Council following declarations from Steve Cooper and Jane Truscott.

With a date not yet set for the 2018 by-election, it appears the seat will be much sought after.

Mr Facer, 54, has lived in Avoca for 11 years with his wife Caroline.

Locals may recognise Mr Facer as the Tom Quinn Community Centre manager and for his active roles in various community groups such as Dads Read Ambassador Program, All Abilities Action Group and as a White Ribbon supporter.

The father of two said living in Avoca meant Division 8 residents' problems were his too.

"One of the primary purposes of a divisional councillor is to deliver what residents want for that division," he said.

Mr Facer said he was particularly proud of his "instrumental" role to bring Headspace to Bundaberg to benefit local youth.

Through his mental health advocacy in general, he said he had learnt skills that would make him an ideal councillor.

"I have been connected with work that is about achieving outcomes for people," he said.

"I think that is one of the major strengths councillors need."

Mr Facer wants to ensure the Division 8 area is family-friendly with a focus on recreational parks, safe footpaths and cycle routes for children and the elderly.

With talk about level 5 hospital to be built on CQUniversity land, Mr Facer said he wanted to ensure Division 8 residents had a say on infrastructure.

"The genuine talk about the hospital for the area will have a dramatic effect for that region," he said.

"It will mean plenty of jobs, which is fantastic.

"But if you look at the division, it's very close to housing, aged care community."

Though the NBN was a federal issue, Mr Facer said the local council could do more to facilitate alternative options for businesses struggling to connect online.

"There is a potential for the council to talk with other local organisations who can provide that service," he said.

On broader Bundaberg issues, Mr Facer was in favour of the $16 million

CBD redevelopment if it

was inclusive for people

with disabilities and the elderly.