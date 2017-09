THE weather gods are pulling at Bundaberg heart string with false hope of rain coming down across the region.

For those lucky enough to feel the tender drops about 7.30am yesterday, the excitement was lost shortly after.

A Bureau of Meteorology spokesman told the NewsMail there were barely a few drops and only Gayndah recorded an amount, although it was less than 1mm on its rain gage.

He said the forecast into the middle of next week also showed zero rain.