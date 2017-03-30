Falls of 400mm possible for Bundaberg region

Targo St is closed. The drain at the intersection of George and Targo, the lowest point in Bundaberg city, has overflowed.

UPDATE 12.15pm

BUNDABERG is currently threatened by a possible 400mm of rainfall.

In the latest update released by the Bureau of Meteorology, a severe weather warning with destructive winds, heavy rains and dangerous surf has been issued for the Wide Bay area.

Widespread 24 hour rainfall totals of 150-250mm are expected with significantly higher accumulations in excess of 400mm.

According to BoM the heaviest rainfall has been 50-100mm of rain in an hour near Bundaberg and Seventeen Seventy.

At 12 noon EST the centre of Ex-Tropical Cyclone Debbie was located near Taroom. The system is expected to continue moving southeastwards over southeast Queensland during the remainder of today before moving off the southeast coast of Queensland overnight. Ex-Tropical Cyclone Debbie will remain a significant low pressure system off the southeast coast of Queensland through Friday.

Impacts:

Ex-Tropical Cyclone Debbie will continue to generate areas of very heavy rain over the Wide Bay and Burnett, Southeast Coast districts and parts of the Capricornia and eastern pasrt of the Darling Downs and Granite Belt over the next 24 hours.

Currently the heaviest rainfall is occurring over parts of the Wide Bay and Burnett region near Seventeen Seventy and Bundaberg with rainfall rates of 50-100m in 1 hour. Parts of the Southeast Coast district are also see very heavy rainfall rates .

Widespread 24 hour rainfall totals of 150 to 250 mm are expected, with significantly higher accumulations in excess of 400mm possible locally, mostly about the higher ground in southeast Queensland.

This rainfall will be very intense at times, leading to a risk of severe localised flash flooding.

Locations that may be affected include Gladstone, Kingaroy, Bundaberg, Brisbane, Sunshine Coast and the Gold Coast.

This rainfall is likely to lead to major river flooding over a broad area and a Flood Watch is current for coastal catchments between Hervey Bay and the NSW border, extending inland to parts of the Maranoa and Warrego, and Darling Downs and Granite Belt forecast districts.

Damaging winds, with peak gusts of around 90 km/h, are occurring in the warning area, particularly about the coast and islands, between Rockhampton and Hervey Bay.

The most likely area for damaging wind gusts will move south along the coast during today and overnight.

Destructive wind gusts, in excess of 125 km/h, are possible about the coastal fringe and elevated terrain of the Wide Bay and Burnett and Southeast Coast districts during today and overnight.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises that people should:

* Move your car under cover or away from trees.

* Secure loose outdoor items.

* Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees.

* Beware of fallen trees and powerlines.

* Never drive, walk or ride through flood waters. If it's flooded, forget it.

* Keep clear of creeks and storm drains.

* For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.

The next Severe Weather Warning will be issued by 5:00 pm AEST Thursday.

UPDATE

BUNDABERG Regional Council's disaster management officer Matt Dyer said strong winds along the coast up to 100kmh were predicted and beach conditions would be dangerous.

"This is not beach weather, people should be staying home," he said.

"This is a big deal, it's not just a bug deal in Bundy, it's a big deal everywhere.

"It's not a time to be mucking around playing silly buggers on the beach.

"Be responsible, this is as much the communities responsibility to be safe as it is ours to provide information."

EARLIER

THE Bundaberg coastline from Moore Park to Elliot Heads is copping a battering as wild winds and big seas from ex-Tropical Cyclone Debbie lash the area.

Wind speeds of 50kmh are being recorded at Bargara and are expected to lift by this afternoon, with gusts of 125khm predicted.

The wind has already caused a light-pole to fall at Bargara Central this morning.

Bundaberg Police are urging everyone to stay off the roads.

Queensland Police Service tweeted a message to residents earlier this morning.

"It doesn't matter if your school or suburb doesn't flood, closure is about keeping people off the roads during dangerous conditions."

Winds hit Bargara : Winds from ex Tropical Cyclone Debbie arrive at Bargara Thursday morning.

Widespread daily rainfall totals of 150-250mm are also expected today, with significantly higher accumulations possible locally. This rainfall will likely be very intense at times, leading to a risk of severe localised flash flooding.

Places that may be affected include Bundaberg, Gladstone, Kingaroy, Brisbane, Sunshine Coast and the Gold Coast.