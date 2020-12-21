Menu
Groundsman dies after light structure falls on him at football match in France
Soccer

Falling lights kill football groundsman

21st Dec 2020 9:06 AM

A man has died after part of a lighting structure light fell on him at the end of a professional football match in France.

He was identified as a volunteer member of the ground staff for FC Lorient, who was unable to be saved by medical staff who performed CPR on him.

The incident occurred after a Ligue 1 match at Moustoir Stadium, which Lorient lost 3-0 to visiting side Rennes in France's top flight.

According to local media reports, the groundsman was on the pitch performing his duties after full-time when a floodlight ramp, used to help with pitch maintenance, collapsed on top of him.

French outlet Canal Plus reported the groundsman suffered a heart attack as a result of the impact of the lighting structure.

Photos emerged of an ambulance on the pitch and doctors performed CPR on the man but were unable to save him.

According to Canal Plus, Rennes players were "completely panicked" by the tragedy while other stars came out of the dressing room to check out the situation.

Brazilian left-back Dalbert, on loan at Rennes from Inter Milan, reportedly saw the incident and was "greatly shocked", according to French TV channel Telefoot.

There was a tragic accident after the game.
