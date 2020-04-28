Falling in love with autumn products

Saskia De Paoli is providing customers with some colour and creativeness for their wardrobes and homes.

ADDING that touch of beauty to your home or a little something wonderful to your wardrobe is definitely not a thing of the past with Saskia Home Gifts You ready to bring a little autumn fabulousness to her customers.

Operating from the Millaquin Markets in East Bundaberg, Saskia De Paoli said local business behaviour and survival in the wake of this particular pandemic was crucial not just for the local economy but for the wellbeing of people who rely on the tactile experience they provide.

“Business such as mine allow customers to experience possibilities for their home and their wardrobe,” she said.

“Now more than ever people need distractions and normality to what seems like a long road to recovery.

“People continue to enjoy the experience of looking, whether it’s for a trinket or a new piece to add to their wardrobe and in this time of isolation, small but useful visits to town give people the opportunity to connect with the wider community in an appropriate and cautious manner.”

Through her business, Saskia is adhering to all the latest guidelines for health and hygiene by limiting customers at any one time, asking that all customers use the hand sanitiser provided before entering the premises and upon entering, friendly staff are available to help with any shopping needs.

The shop is definitely fully stocked for the autumn season with all products available to be ordered and purchased over the phone and staff are happy to allow customers to collect their products without coming into the shop at all if the need arises.

“I have always, where available, purchased Australian made products dotted with international products.

“The availability has slowed somewhat with the pandemic, but stock is still available.

“My collection of homewares, furniture, fashion and jewellery have always proven to be a happy mix that my clientele seems to enjoy.

“The experience is still here for my lovely customers, it’s just a little different but it still has the same feel when you walk through my door.”

There are plenty of lovely autumn shades available for the season and of course ready for Mother’s Day.

Saskia highlights that fashion is full of vibrancy with pinks, mustards and still plenty of blacks, olive, charcoals.

“Textures are always a must when decorating especially when we keep the pallet neutral (my personal favourite is all shades of white and natural timber)

“Decor items are still a huge part of our business from the bright Mexican dishes, pots, and mirrors.

“There are lots of lovely signs with sayings very poignant at this time all about family.”