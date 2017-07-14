Fall from steep track the end of Fraser holiday

A WOMAN in her 50s had her holiday on beautiful Fraser Island cut short after she fell down a steep rocky walking track.

The 51-year-old Victorian woman was making her way to Indian Head when the incident happened.

She suffered fractures to her lower right leg.

The RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter was able to land around 200 metres from her location at the popular tourist destination.

The Queensland Ambulance Service paramedic on board the chopper treated the woman and bystanders then helped the crew carry the woman up the path, on a spine board stretcher, to the helicopter.

The aeromedical crew transported her to the Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition.