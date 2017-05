A holiday-maker was transported to hospital after slipping and hurting her wrist at Fraser Island.

A TOURIST exploring the popular Champagne Pools at Fraser Island had to be airlifted when she slipped and fell.

The 33-year-old woman suffered an injured wrist and was flown by RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter from Orchid Beach yesterday.

She was treated at the scene by Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics before being transported.

The rescue helicopter airlifted the patient to Hervey Bay Hospital in a stable condition for further medical treatment.