Sunshine Coast Falcons training session.Darryn Schonig
Sunshine Coast Falcons training session.Darryn Schonig Warren Lynam
Rugby League

Falcons trio named in Storm squad for trial match

Tom Threadingham
by
19th Feb 2019 3:26 PM
Subscriber only

RUGBY LEAGUE: Sunshine Coast Falcons prop Darryn Schonig is poised to lace-up in his first NRL trial and he's eager to make the most of the opportunity.

Schonig, along with fellow Falcons Daniel Dole and Nicho Hynes, was named in the Melbourne Storm's squad for their trial game against the New Zealand Warriors this Friday.

He enjoyed a fruitful pre-season with the NRL heavyweights earlier this year and was keen to lace up for some game time in purple.

"I'm super keen for it,” Schonig said.

"I've always wanted to play NRL ever since I was a little kid so this is pretty close. It's obviously not the same thing (being a trial) but it's definitely a step in the right direction so I'm pumped.”

He was pleased with his efforts during the Falcons pre-season demolition of the Jets on the weekend, and is keen to taste the game at a higher level this week.

"(It'll be great) Just seeing the level of intensity, speed and contact that comes from first grade,” he said.

"Seeing the difference between that and the levels I'm used to playing (will be interesting).”

Fellow teammate Daniel Dole also relished the chance to don purple and put his skills to the test.

"It'll be a good way to compare yourself to other forwards that are in the NRL and see where you're at,” Dole said.

"I'm excited to stamp my mark and make a good impression with Storm.”

Falcons coach Eric Smith was excited for the trio and hoped they enjoyed the experience.

"I know they've learned a truckload out of pre-season down there and this game now is an opportunity for them to put all this stuff together that they've been working on and that they've learned in that pre-season,” Smith said.

"It's good for those guys to get that exposure and that experience and it gives Melbourne staff and coaches a bit of a look as to what they've got in their feeder clubs.”

He said the trio would fly back on Saturday, but was unsure as to whether they'd lace up in the Falcons pre-season trial against Norths Devils that afternoon.

For Melbourne Storm and Falcons trial squads see page 31.

