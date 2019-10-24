Falcons starts new era

WINNERS: The Waves captain Fletcher Ericson (centre) lifts the Travis Herschell Shield with President Travis Smith (left) and Hadleigh Garnham (right).

UNION: The Waves Falcons are here to stay in the Spring Cup, at least for this season.

That is the official word from Rugby Bundaberg and the club after confirming the side will start their season this Saturday against the Turtles Brothers at The Waves Sports Ground.

The Falcons were forced to forfeit last week against the Bundaberg West Barbarians after not having enough players to play.

It follows the team not playing last year after being forced to forfeit the season.

The team was officially ratified as being involved at 8pm last night by Rugby Bundaberg.

The NewsMail can reveal the original issue wasn’t with players, it was with registrations.

“We have a lot of boys that are old school and didn’t register online,” Falcons president Matt Clarkson said.

“We kept pestering the guys to register but it didn’t happen.”

The club had five registered, which forced Clarkson to make the call.

The Falcons now have 24 players for this weekend with most in the process of being registered or registered already.

Clarkson said it’s been a challenge getting this far, trying to rebuild the side.

“I’ve made 1000 phone calls trying to get players together,” he said.

“We’ve got a lot of juniors and people registered, so it’s all about coming together as a team.”

But Clarkson isn’t expecting a lot this season.

Jeff Messitt will coach in the interim before a permanent coach is announced soon.

“We just want to score points against every club,” Clarkson said.

“The aim is to be in contention for as many matches and having fun.

“Plus we want to make sure we can win the big match for the Travis Herschell Shield against the Bundaberg West Barbarians later in the season.”

The side starts its season at 6.30pm against the Turtles at The Waves Sports Ground.