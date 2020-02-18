Falcons out but not without fight

The Waves player Semi Rakalavo passes the ball against the Bundaberg Pythons on Saturday night at Brothers Sports Complex.

UNION: The Waves Falcons coach Nathan Freeman says the team is not disappointed despite just missing out on the Spring Cup grand final.

The Falcons got the closest of any side this year to beating the Fraser Coast Mariners in the competition, losing 3-0 on Saturday night.

A penalty in the second half was the difference.

The Falcons had their chances to score, like the Mariners, but neither defence budged in a titanic contest.

“It was one of the best games in Bundy this season,” Freeman said.

“Both teams’ defence was outstanding.

“For us it was fitting to end the season like that.”

Freeman said the result provided the club with plenty of enthusiasm about the season and what needs to be done next year to prepare them for a premiership tilt.

“To be honest we were just glad to be where we are (finals),” he said.

“There’s a sense of pride in the club now.

“We had a poor start to the season so to match the Mariners was great.

“We’re extremely proud of the players.”

The Mariners will play the Bundaberg West Barbarians this Saturday in the decider.

Freeman said the side, hopefully, created a blueprint to defeat the Fraser Coast side.

“What we did was go back to basics,” he said.

“Just played good hard footy and backed up in defence.

“But the Mariners have a fortress at the other end, so the Barbarians have a tough time ahead of them.”

Freeman said the focus for the club was to get everyone back again next season.

“The priority is player retention, we got a good side before the end of the season,” he said.

“We’ll be doing a big recruitment drive.

“Players like playing in a successful club on and off the field, so hopefully we’re on our way to doing that.”

The Falcons will play in the new season later this year.