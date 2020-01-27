Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Fake, racist coronavirus alert targets Brisbane suburbs

by Tobias Jurss-Lewis
27th Jan 2020 12:04 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

IMPOSTORS have issued a fake, racist coronavirus alert claiming to represent a Government department and urging Brisbane residents to avoid certain suburbs.

The fraudulent media release claims that Queensland Department of health had issued a "level 3 health warning for coronavirus".

"QLD … advises against nonessential travel to Wuhan, China, Sunnybank, Sunnybank Hill, Runcorn, Eight Mile Plains," the alert reads.

It also urges Queenslanders to avoid "all populated areas with Chinese nationals of ratio of 1 to 3 non-Chinese Australians".

The fake Queensland Health notice warns Queenslanders of Coronavirus contamination. Image: supplied.
The fake Queensland Health notice warns Queenslanders of Coronavirus contamination. Image: supplied.

A Queensland Health spokesman said the Department of Health was preparing a statement to address the spurious announcement and clarify the Government's stance on the virus.

The highly-infectious, fatal disease, Coronavirus is at the centre global concern killing 80 in China.

Fifth coronavirus case hits Australia

Coronavirus kills 80 as Aussie kids still stranded in China

Five cases are currently confirmed in Australia, almost 3000 people are confirmed to have the virus in China.


Queensland's leading scientists are currently researching a vaccine for the epidemic virus.

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus editors picks fake alerts queensland health

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Chilling number of thefts and unlawful entries in Bundaberg

        premium_icon Chilling number of thefts and unlawful entries in Bundaberg

        Crime QUEENSLAND police data shows more than one unlawful entry takes place in the region every day. And the numbers for theft are even higher.

        Morning drive turns into years of disqualification

        premium_icon Morning drive turns into years of disqualification

        Crime A visit to his father-in-law landed this motorist in hot water.

        Football Queensland explains why Wide Bay licence is gone

        premium_icon Football Queensland explains why Wide Bay licence is gone

        Sport Football Queensland explains to parents and children of the Buccaneers why the...

        Towns named and shamed for $1.7m rate debt

        premium_icon Towns named and shamed for $1.7m rate debt

        Council News North Burnett Council names the towns with the biggest rates bill.